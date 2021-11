CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The pro wrestling drama Heels has been renewed for a second season by Starz. Production on the second season will begin in 2022. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The story also notes that actors Trey Tucker and Robby Ramos, who play the characters Bobby Pin and Diego Cottonmouth, have been promoted to series regulars. Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig are the stars of the series.