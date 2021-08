CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s premiere of “Heels” on Starz was watched by 128,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: I felt the season premiere was a mixed bag. The overall viewership is sure to go up with the show being replayed and available via the Starz streaming app. Jake Barnett and I will be discussing the show during this week’s Dot Net Weekly audio show.