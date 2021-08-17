WWE Raw viewership for the brand’s SummerSlam go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.857 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.79 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .49 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.864 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.912 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.796 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The August 17, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.643 million viewers for the brand’s SummerSlam go-home edition.