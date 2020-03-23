WWE offering free access to some WWE Network features

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce that they are offering free access to some WWE Network features.

Beginning today, WWE is pleased to unlock a vast portion of the WWE Network library and extend free access to thousands of hours of extraordinary on-demand content, including every WrestleMania in history, countless pay-per-view spectaculars, original documentaries and more, for a limited time.

This unprecedented offering to WWE fans worldwide includes each epic installment to date of WrestleMania, plus, every Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series event; every NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver; and groundbreaking originals such as the entire WWE 24 docuseries, Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions interview show, the recent five-episode hit, WWE Ruthless Aggression, and its 20-episode predecessor, The Monday Night War series.

Also included:

Recent episodes of Monday Night Raw

Recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown

Every episode of WWE Untold

A Future WWE: The FCW Story

Much, much more

We’ve already doubled down with an historic WrestleMania this year that’s Too Big for Just One Night, streaming on WWE Network next Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 ET/4 PT. The two-night WrestleMania event is only available to WWE Network subscribers.

Now, in the lead-up to The Show of Shows, you can relive classic matches, re-experience sports-entertainment’s defining moments and celebrate WWE’s greatest Superstars, past and present. Just create your account and stream on your favorite device.

Start watching for free NOW at watch.wwe.com!

Powell’s POV: A cool deal for content started fans who are stuck at home these days. The press release does emphasize that WrestleMania will only be available to subscribers, so keep that in mind if you are not a subscriber.



