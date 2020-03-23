WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for the episode featuring Gronk and the Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns contract signing

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.569 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the previous episode’s 2.470 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished first in the adults 18-34 demographic, tied for second in the adults 18-49 demographic, and tied for first in the male 18-49 demographic.



