7/14 Impact Wrestling TV Results: Moore’s review of the Slammiversary go-home edition featuring a 10-Knockouts Tag match, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo contract signing, Moose and a mystery partner vs. Tommy Dreamer and Crazzy Steve

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

Aired July 14, 2020 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s Impact Wrestling show aired…

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne were on commentary…

1. Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Kimber Lee, Tasha Steelz, and Kiera Hogan vs. Jessika Havok, Neveah, Alisha Edwards, Susie Yung, and Kylie Rae. Neveah tackled Steelz as the first move in the match. Havok and Kiera tagged in with Havok dominating. Havok knocked all five of her opponents to ringside. The women knocked to ringside, attacked Neveah at ringside. Susie Yung hit the pile of wrestlers with a cannonball. At Alisha’s request, Havok tossed Alisha onto the pile of wrestlers outside.

Taya intercepted Kylie with a lariat when Kylie went for a suicide dive. Josh Mathews argued that even though Madison Rayne is staying fresh by not being involved in this match, she might be at a disadvantage because she hasn’t wrestled in a long time and might be rusty. Taya’s team isolated Kylie with tags and attacks. This isolation lasted a few minutes heading into commercial. [c]

Kimber Lee and her team were still dominating Kylie Rae back form break. Kylie managed to escape lee and tag in Susie, who dominated Lee with a Thesz Press. Kimber blocked Susie with a big boot. Susie hit Lee with a spider rana for a two count. All the women traded signature moves on each other. After most of the women were knocked down, Kylie Rae made Kimber Lee stagger with a super kick. This allowed Susie to pick up Kimber Lee and hit her with the Panic Switch (Su Yung’s finisher) for the victory.

Susie Yung, Kylie Rae, Jessika Havok, Neveah, and Alisha Edwards defeated Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Kimber Lee, Tasha Steelz, and Kiera Hogan via pinfall in 8:38 of on-air time.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne were freaked out after noticing that Susie used Su’s finisher. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie put the boots to Susie and Kylie after the bell. The rest of the women brawled. Madison Rayne said she hopes all her opponents beat each other up. Kylie Rae was the last person standing tall during the brawl. Kylie helped Susie to her feet…

John’s Thoughts: A well worked match, but this was nothing more than a time-filler “preview” match to wheel spin heading into the PPV. What’s odd, is Impact has built up a strong women’s tag division heading into Slammiversary, but for some reason all these teams are wrestling for a singles number one contendership?

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne checked in from their commentary booth. Rayne said she was the smart one for keeping herself out of that previous match. Josh Mathews ran through the Slammiversary card. Josh advertised Moose and a Mystery Partner vs. Tommy Dreamer and Crazzy Steve for later on in this show.

The show cut to the back seat of a car driving through Dayton, OH. It was Madman Fulton and Ace Austin. Fulton complained to Ace that he didn’t want to come back to Ohio after leaving “Ohio vs. Everything”. Ace reassured Fulton and told Fulton to trust the process. Ace said sometimes you have to go back to your roots to get where you want to go. Ace told Fulton to trust him as Ace teased heading to Fulton’s old gym in Ohio…[c]

Josh Mathews talked about how Shawn Hernandez and Rhino were arm wrestling in various locations like restrooms, popcorn stands, and tables, and they’ve been arm wrestling since last week as you can find out via social media…

Moose was asking someone off camera to be his tag team partner and said that person owed him because he gave him a TNA title shot a few weeks ago. Moose was asking Hernandez and Rhino who were busy in the middle of their arm wrestling contest. Moose slapped Hernandez’s back when he left, which allowed Rhino to win. Rhino wanted his monetary winnings, but Hernandez refused to give him the money. Hernandez told Rhino to win his money outside…

This week’s Impact Plus Flashback Match of the week was Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin vs. Suicide in an Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship from Slammiversary 2013. Chris Sabin won the X Title. I fast forwarded about 8 minutes to get to that finish…

2. “Team XXXL” Larry D and Acey Romero vs. “The Deaners” Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake. Jake and Larry started off the match at a stalemate when trying to run at each other. Larry managed to ground Jake with a shoulder tackle. Jake lifted D and hit D with an impressive Body Slam. Cody tagged in and Jake body slammed Cody on D for a two count. Ace tagged in and tackled Cody.

Acey body slammed Cody and gave Cody Snake Eyes. Jake broke up a pin attempt. Acey slammed Jake in the corner with an Irish Whip. Larry was the legal man and hit Cody with a sitout power bomb. Unbeknownst to D, Jake got the blind tag on Cody which allowed Jake to roll up D for the victory.

The Deaners defeated Team XXXL via pinfall in 3:22.

XXXL attacked the Deaners from behind after the match and left them lying. Josh Mathews said that XXXL might find more success in the future if they start using dirty tactics…

John’s Thoughts: I guess XXXL may or may not be developing a bit of an edge? Doesn’t matter because these mid-show tag matches involving Impact’s undercard tag teams feel meaningless. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get Reno Scum vs. XXXL vs. The Deaners vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh in some form on Saturday or Next Week’s Impact because I feel like we get some form of that match every week.

Moose asked Rohit Raju to be his tag team partner and said that Rohit was the last person he could ask. Rohit took offense at being the last option in the locker room and pointed out how even Johnny Swinger picked him last on his list of potential tag partners. Rohit ultimately and reluctantly accepted. Moose told Rohit to take that energy to the ring and Moose called Rohit the bottom of the barrel…[c]

Johnny Swinger was chatting with Chris Bey, saying that he was going to go straighten things out with the referee that banned him from ringside at Slammiversary. Swinger left and found the referee. Swinger told the referee that he got legal advise from Cancel Culture and they told him that he could sue the referee because Bey needs Swinger at ringside as Bey’s “emotional support companion”. The referee said he doesn’t need a lawsuit and that Swinger can be in Bey’s corner at Slammiversary…

A video package aired, showing highlights from the Willie Mack, Johnny Swinger, and Chris Bey feud…

Chris Bey was hitting on Gia Miller backstage with Johnny Swinger rooting on Bey from outside of the door. Swinger’s smile became a frown when he heard Bey call him an “erand boy”. Gia blew off Bey’s attempts to ask her on a date and walked away. Bey ran into Swinger outside of the door. Swinger said the office wouldn’t budge and that Bey is on his own on Saturday…

A Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo hype package aired…

Jimmy Jacobs moderated a contract signing backstage between Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace. Purrazzo was asked to sign first. Purrazzo cut a promo on Grace

about how Grace is stepping in the ring with class and will leave the ring on Sunday without the title. Before Grace signed the contract she called herself a hossette and said that Purrazzo doesn’t know what she’s facing this Sunday. Grace slammed Purrazzo’s face into the table. Purrazzo left, ending the contract signing segment…[c]

A hype package aired to hype up The North vs. Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan. Sami Callihan ended up telling the Aseop Fable about the Scorpion and the Frog. Shamrock said if Sami tries to sting Frog Shamrock, this frog will break the scorpion’s neck…

3. Moose and Rohit Raju vs. Tommy Dreamer and Crazzy Steve. Tommy Dreamer wore a Punisher themed version of his T-Shirt. Rohit and Tommy started off the match. Rohit had the match under control with a headlock. Dreamer blocked a suplex and reversed it with his own suplex on Rohit. Steve tagged in and Dreamer body slammed Steve on Rohit. Steve got a two count. Rohit fought Steve to his corner and tagged in Moose, who kept Steve isolated away from Dreamer. Steve ended up reversing Moose and hit moose with a rally of strikes.

Moose caught a running Steve and hit him with a Fallaway Slam. Steve dodged a tackle, sending Moose into the turnbuckle. Dreamer tagged in. Dreamer and Steve attacked Moose with double team moves. Moose fought back dreamer with a flurry of chops. Dreamer made Moose spill to ringside by pulling down the top rope. Moose caught Steve at ringside during a Plancha Attempt. Dreamer completed the plancha by giving Steve a baseball slide, on top of Moose.

Rohit bindsided Dreamer and put the boots to Dreamer. Moose then put the boots to Dreamer. Moose worked on Dreamer with methodical offense. Dreamer ended up catching Moose with a DDT. Steve and Rohit tagged in. After trading counters, Steve used a twisting legscissors move. Moose broke Rohit out of Steve’s Octopus Hold. Rohit rolled up Steve for a two count. Steve caught Rohit with a diving DDT for the three count.

Tommy Dreamer and Crazzy Steve defeated Moose and Rohit Raju via pinfall in 6:13.

John’s Thoughts: A decent match, but there’s nothing Impact can really do to make me feel excited to see Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer at Slammiversary. I feel like I’m not the only one that has that thought. I’m more interested in seeing what former TNA person ends up attacking Moose after that match which is what I’m totally expecting. As for Rohit, are they ribbing the guy? When they first turned him singles, it looked like they were about to push him. Then he cuts some eh promos, and is all of a sudden the designated jobber wrestler again who they are actively having wrestlers address backstage as a loser.

A tattooed woman opened the back seat of the car that Ace Austin and Madman Fulton emerged from after they got to their destination in Dayton, OH…

Hernandez was shown shadow boxing in preparation for a “Backlot brawl” with Rhino…[c]

The Slammiversary teaser teasing more than one wrestler and a former world champion aired…

They aired a cinematic fight between Rhino and Hernandez over a wad of cash. This consisted of Impact’s usual background music that’s always louder than it should be. It wouldn’t be a crappy Impact cinematic without the POV shot from the person getting beat up. Rhino and Hernandez agreed to split the cash in the end…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I mean? Why?

And extended version of the Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, and mystery person hype package aired. This was expanded from the video a few weeks ago where each person talked about how important the title match is for them…

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne checked in from their commentary set. The commentators ran through the Slammiversary card. Josh Mathews noted that Madison Rayne will be wrestling and that Don Callis will be returning to commentary…

Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz were walking around the street, talking about Scooby Doo. Trey said that he found out via Instagram that Ace Austin is working out at the gym where the Rascalz work out at. Zach said it was time to hit up the gym…[c]

The show cut back into cinematic mode, complete with the background music that was louder than it needed to be. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton were at the “gym”, which had banners saying it was the home base of Rockstar Pro Wrestling. Ace was “training” one of the students. Zachary Wentz hit Fulton in the back with a trash can to cause Fulton to chase him and leave Ace Austin alone. Trey Miguel then attacked Ace Austin and the two men brawled around the gym. Some generic hip hop music played in the background.

The music took a darker turn when Ace threw a chair at the face of Trey. Ace trash talked Trey a bit while stretching his arm. Trey shoved Ace over and the two men went back to brawling. Dub step music started playing now. Ace ended up getting the upper hand, choking Trey with a broom. Ace smacked Trey to the ground by hitting his back with a chair. Ace mocked Trey, saying Trey might not even make it to Slammiversary.

Trey managed to turn the table after Ace accidentally chopped a pillar. Trey gave Ace an atomic drop on the guard railing. Trey then punched Ace while Ace was leaning on chairs. Trey tossed Ace off a stage, but Fulton caught him. Wentz got in between Fulton and Trey, holding up a barbed wire covered chair. Ace and Fulton left the gym. Impact closed after Zach checked on Trey…

After the credit graphic, they aired the Slammiversary reporter teaser again. This time with a person sending papers via FedEx. Scott D’Amore was shown opening up a folder aand saying that Slammiversary got more interesting…

John’s Thoughts: A good show closing brawl, that was taken down a few notches by overproduction. Before TNA used to be infamous for overbooking their segments. Impact (if more people were watching) should be infamous for using cinematic techniques where cinematic techniques aren’t needed. Their worst cinematic is their usage of a background score that distracts from the action rather than add to it. Minus the overproduction, I thought it was a good brawl with both men looking good. I liked that they didn’t completely make Ace look chickenshit by having him actually dominate Trey until he got too cocky trash talking.

All in all, this was a missable show, but not a bad one in that if you watched it you didn’t waste your time. I really cut Impact some slack here because they’ve done a good job putting on weekly television despite having to rework a lot of footage, given that they were building to a show featuring Tessa Blanchard and Michael Elgin. on top of that, I wouldn’t be surprised if Joey Ryan was in a few segments (given what Johnny Swinger said earlier). The matches were filler, but they weren’t horrible. I have to say, Impact Slammiversary is definitely the PPV to buy this weekend because of hokey-ass Extreme Rules. On top of making chicken salad out of the Tessa-Elgin situation, Impact was already doing a stellar job building their show around the WWE releases in a way that should be commended.