AEW Fight For The Fallen and NXT TV live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Jesse Ventura, Heath Slater, Boogeyman, Cherry, BxB Hulk, Mil Mascaras

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place with the Fight For The Fallen themed edition. The show includes Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW Championship. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT TV will be taped today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features Io Shirai vs. Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show looks back on the July 6, 1998 edition of WCW Nitro.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast has Nickelback guitarist Ryan Peake and bassist Mike Kroger. The previous episode had AEW ring announcer Dasha Gonzalez. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast was a best of edition. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episode relating to pro wrestling featured Razor Ramon and Jim Ross. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mil Mascaras (Aaron Rodríguez Arellano) is 78.

-Jesse Ventura is 69.

-Boogeyman (Marty Wright) is 55.

-Former WWE wrestler Cherry (Kara Drew) is 45.

-BxB Hulk (Terumasa Ishihara) is 40.

-Heath Slater (Heath Miller) is 37.



The Best of The Boom features Tony Schiavone joining Jason Powell in this May 30, 2018 discussion in which he looks back on when he went to Ric Flair's house for his first pro wrestling assignment, his year with WWE, his one appearance for TNA Impact Wrestling, and more...

