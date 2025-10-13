WWE informs injured Ridge Holland that his contract won’t be renewed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ridge Holland (Luke Menzies) issued the following statement on Monday to announce that his WWE contract will not be renewed.

Powell’s POV: It’s a shame that WWE doesn’t intend to cover Holland’s pay while he’s recovering from a Lisfranc injury suffered while on loan to TNA during a September 27 match against Moose. The company may not have a legal obligation to do so, but it’s a bad look to leave a wrestler hanging after he spent over seven years working for the company. Here’s wishing Holland the best in recovery and whatever comes next for him.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)