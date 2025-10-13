GCW “Fight Club (night two)” results (10/12): Vetter’s review of Effy vs. Man Like DeReiss for the GCW Championship, Brothers of Funstruction vs. YDNP for the GCW Tag Titles

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Fight Club night two”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

October 12, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at The Showboat

The attendance was maybe 300. Veda Scott and John Mosely provided commentary.

1. Devious Cass vs. Rullo vs. Blak Jak Mak vs. Zach Thomas vs. Sal Mistretta vs. Austin Luke. A lot of new faces, plus Luke. Cass is another talented teen, and I’ve seen a lot of him in the past two months. My first time seeing Mak; he’s a Black man, and he hit a flip dive to the floor early on. Rullo hit an Asai Moonsault at 1:30. My first time seeing Sal; he is thick and wore a baby blue singlet. He hit a spinebuster. Zack powerbombed one guy onto another, then he hit a rolling cannonball. Rullo hit some running double knees in the corner on Zach and got a nearfall at 4:30.

Devious Cass hit a double fadeaway stunner. Mak hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Rullo hit a doublestomp. Cass hit a piledriver move on Rullo. Mistretta hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Luke hit a hard clothesline on Sal, then a Go To Sleep to pin Mistretta. A rather clunky scramble with a lot of new faces that clearly aren’t familiar with each other — nowhere as good as the stellar scramble on Saturday.

Austin Luke defeated Devious Cass, Rullo, Blak Jak Mak, Zach Thomas, and Sal Mistretta at 7:31.

2. Joey Janela vs. Flyin Ryan O’Neill. Ryan is a scrawny white kid with long, straight hair. Ryan hit some dropkicks, then a dive through the ropes onto Joey. In the ring, Joey hit a rolling Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles for a nearfall at 2:00. They got up and traded chops, and the crowd was booing Joey! O’Neill hit a top-rope crossbody block, then an enzuigiri and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Joey hit a superplex for a nearfall. He hit a Death Valley Driver and got more boos. Ryan hit a springboard stunner for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees.

Joey hit a superkick, but he couldn’t hit the package piledriver. O’Neill hit an enzuigiri; Joey hit a clothesline. Ryan hit a Poison Rana. Joey hit a snap Dragon Suplex, and they were both down at 9:00, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Ryan hit a Helluva Kick, then a second-rope Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. He went for a Swanton Bomb, but Joey got his knees up. Joey hit a One-Winged Angel for a nearfall at 10:30, and the kickout popped the crowd. Ryan hit a flip dive over the ropes to the floor. Joey hit a DVD on the ring apron. He dragged Ryan into the ring and hit a Package Piledriver for a nearfall. Joey hit a superkick, then a Jay Driller for the pin. Good energy; good energy from the newcomer.

Joey Janela defeated Flyin Ryan O’Neill at 12:55.

* Tony Deppen joined commentary.

3. Terry Yaki vs. 1 Called Manders. Deppen lost to Yaki on Saturday, and he put Terry over on the mic, and he said he regrets not shaking Terry’s hand after the loss. An intense lockup to open, and Manders backed the smaller Yaki into the corner. Yaki hit a dropkick, then a dropkick to the knee at 2:00. Manders hit some meaty chops to the chest. Yaki hit a second-rope missile dropkick. On the floor, Yaki hit a DDT onto the concrete floor. In the ring, Manders dropped Yaki gut-first on the top rope at 4:00, and he took control. He hit a bodyslam but missed an elbow drop.

Yaki hit an enzuigiri to the face, then a springboard stunner. He dove through the ropes onto Manders, then he hit a second one. He hit an Asai Moonsault on Manders at 6:30. In the ring, Manders hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Another loud chop dropped Yaki. Yaki ducked a clothesline and hit a Poison Rana. Manders hit a clothesline from his knees! They got up and traded forearm strikes and chops. Yaki hit his Canadian Destroyer out of the corner for a nearfall at 10:00. Yaki hit a second-rope tornado DDT for a nearfall, then a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 11:30. Manders hit more loud chops. Yaki hit some superkicks. Manders nailed the decapitating clothesline for the pin. Good clash of styles.

1 Called Manders defeated Terry Yaki at 12:27.

* Manders got on the mic and put over Yaki, then helped him to his feet. Deppen got in the ring and was booed; he had just put over Yaki. He offered a handshake after not shaking hands 20 hours earlier. They shook hands. Veda played along. Tony hit a low-blow punt kick, and a running knee, and was booed. Tony sneezed into his own hand, then shook Terry’s hand. (Veda was the only one fooled here; everyone in the crowd knew not to trust Deppen.)

4. Emersyn Jayne and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Bear Bronson and Matt Tremont. The size difference here makes this match entirely absurd. The women dove onto the men, and we’re underway! Shotzi threw a chair at Tremont’s head. Elsewhere on the floor, Jayne chopped Bear. Tremont was already bleeding on the top of his head. In the ring, the men grabbed gusset plates, but the women blocked being struck by them, and the women shoved them into the men’s foreheads at 2:30. The men each put a woman on their shoulders and hit running slams through doors in opposite corners of the ring.

The men slammed trash can lids over the heads of the women. Seriously, why not just let Shotzi fight Jayne and skip this intergender stuff? Bear got a glass pane and slid it into the ring. The women flipped Bear through the pane of glass in the corner at 6:00 in a move that defies logic and gravity. Jayne slammed a door onto Tremont’s head; his head made a bloody dent in the forehead. Shotzi hit a splash onto Tremont for a nearfall. Bear’s back was extremely bloody from that glass pane. They all sat down on open chairs in the ring at 8:00 and traded punches, with the women falling over backwards from the blows.

Shotzi hit a Canadian Destroyer on Bear. She hit a cannonball in the corner on Bear. Jayne hit a coast-to-coast splash on Tremont, then a moonsault for a nearfall, but Bear made the save. Bear hit a sit-out piledriver on Jayne, dropping her down onto Shotzi at 10:00. Veda noted how bloody the mat was. Bear hit a Cradle Shock on Emersyn, slamming her through a door bridge. Tremont immediately hit a frogsplash for the pin. Not my type of match at all but the live crowd was into it.

Bear Bronson and Matt Tremont defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Emersyn Jayne at 12:13.

* A short break to clean up the mat. Emil Jay joined Mosely on commentary.

5. Marcus Mathers vs. KJ Orso. Mathers wasn’t here Saturday. They immediately tied up and traded reversals on the mat; these two are roughly the same height and size at about 5’9″ each. Mathers hit a mule kick at 2:30 and a scoop bodyslam for a nearfall. Orso hit a swinging neckbreaker, and he took control, keeping Marcus tied up on the mat. Marcus hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block at 6:30, and they were both down. He hit some clotheslines and a leg lariat, a stunner, and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. KJ hit a DDT and regained control. Mathers hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30.

They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. KJ dropped him throat-first on the top rope and hit a back suplex, then a release suplex for a nearfall. KJ did a coast-to-coast eye poke at 12:30 to draw more boos. Mathers hit his second-rope Canadian Destroyer. Mathers hit his heel hook kick. KJ hit a low-blow mule kick with ref Scarlett Donovan out of position. However, Mathers got a rollup with a jackknife cover for the flash pin. I liked that. Orso stomped on him some more after the bell.

Marcus Mathers defeated KJ Orso at 13:40.

6. Effy vs. Man Like DeReiss for the GCW World Title. Kayfabe, explain to me how DeReiss gets a title shot after losing to Orso on Saturday. Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on. Veda was now solo on commentary. MLD dropped to his knees to copy Effy’s humor. Effy hit a Helluva Kick at 2:30 as Emil Jay joined Veda in the booth. Effy tied DeReiss in a Tarantula. DeReiss spun Effy several times before hitting a Blue Thunder Bomb. MLD hit an enzuigiri and a German Suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Effy twisted MLD’s nipples, but DeReiss no-sold it, so Effy bit a nipple and hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a one-count.

MLD slammed Effy to the mat and hit a People’s Elbow (doing all of the Rock’s mannerisms first) for a nearfall at 6:30. Effy hit a buttbump to the face and a second-rope Blockbuster, and he used his leg to drag DeReiss to the mat. DeReiss hit a standing powerbomb, and he applied a Sharpshooter at 8:00, but Effy reached the ropes. Effy slid some doors and chairs into the ring. DeReiss hit a top-rope crossbody block that sent them both through a door bridge for a nearfall at 10:00. Effy hit a flying Fameasser, sending MLD through a door bridge for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 12:00. DeReiss hit a kip-up stunner, then a top-rope 450 Splash, but Effy rolled him over and got the flash pin!

Effy defeated Man Like DeReiss to retain the GCW World Title at 13:00 even.

7. “Brothers of Funstruction” Yabbo the Clown and Ruffo the Clown vs. “YDNP” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver for the GCW Tag Team Titles. The clowns came out first; YDNP ran into the ring and attacked, and we’re underway! I still refuse to learn which clown is which. They all brawled. They did a ‘chicken fight’ with Price on Jordan’s shoulders, as they fought the clowns. Price hit a Doomsday Device clothesline, and Oliver hit a frogsplash for a nearfall at 5:00. A clown hit an Eat D’Feat on Oliver, and the clowns threw chairs at Jordan’s head. The crowd chanted profanities at the clowns.

The clowns put a clown mask over Price and hit a faceplant for a nearfall at 8:00. Price slammed a garbage can over a clown’s head. YDNP hit stereo superkicks for a nearfall at 9:30. One of the clowns brought a giant ‘riddle box’ to the ring; is there someone inside it? YDNP hit a team faceplant for a nearfall. A clown did his best Terry Funk impersonation, putting a ladder over his head and spinning it to knock down Price and Oliver.

The clowns hit stereo guillotine leg drops on Oliver for a nearfall at 13:00, but Price made the save. Oliver put a clown in the mystery box. Price hit a springboard dive to the floor on the other clown. Oliver and Price hit their team faceplant on a clown and pinned him. I’m as big a fan of Oliver and Price as you’ll find, but that was rough viewing. At least the belts are back in GCW, and hopefully this really does end the feud with Juggalo Championship Wrestling.

“YDNP” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated “Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo the Clown and Yabbo the Clown to win the GCW Tag Team Titles at 14:38.

8. Shane Mercer vs. Mr. Danger in a deathmatch. Light tubes were already set up in the ring. I like both of these guys, so I’ll stick with this one. Mercer has muscles on his muscles; will he throw Danger into the crowd? Danger immediately hit a springboard moonsault to the floor onto Shane and landed on his feet. In the ring, Shane hit a fallaway slam. He pushed a gusset plate into Danger’s forehead. Danger hit a Lionsault and broke a light tube on Mercer at 2:00. Shane hit a powerslam, and he kept the smaller Danger grounded. He threw Danger up in the air, caught him, and powerslammed him.

Shane hit a sit-out powerbomb onto light tubes for a nearfall at 5:30. He wrapped a chain around Danger’s head, and he rubbed the jagged chain across the front of Danger’s neck. He hit a backbreaker over his knee at 8:00 for a nearfall, and he was dominating Danger. Danger hit a DDT. Shane hit a belly-to-belly suplex, with Danger’s feet crashing through a pane of glass in the corner, and Shane got a nearfall at 10:30. Shane dragged Danger through the glass. Danger jumped on Shane’s back and applied a sleeper, and he hit a Canadian Destroyer. Danger hit a top-rope corkscrew moonsault onto Mercer for the pin. (He was supposed to go through some light tubes, but they rolled harmlessly away.)

Mr. Danger defeated Shane Mercer at 13:03.

9. “VDNL 48” Otis Cogar, Atticus Cogar, and Christian Napier vs. Charles Mason and Slade and Krule. Krule made a shock GCW debut at the Los Angeles show. All six brawled at the bell, and they all fought to the floor. We have boards leaning against the ring posts on the floor. Mason choked Napier with a cord as they fought against a wall. Krule and Otis took turns whacking each other over the head with chairs. Otis hit Krule repeatedly with a tack-covered plastic bat. Mason hit a piledriver in the ring on Napier for a nearfall at 7:00.

Otis pulled Slade to the floor and clocked him over the head with a chair at 9:00; there is just no reason for that. Atticus was pushed onto a barbed-wire board on the floor. Mason leapt off the top of a ladder and hit an elbow drop onto Napier, who was lying on a table in the ring, but he only got a nearfall. Otis buried Krule under a pile of chairs on the floor. In the ring, Slade chokeslammed Otis. Slade picked up a garbage can lid and repeatedly struck Atticus with it. Krule stood up at 11:30 and got back into the ring. Krule hit a dive over the top rope and barreled onto all the heels. In the ring, Napier threw powder onto Krule’s eyes! Atticus and Mason traded forearm strikes.

Mason hit a low blow on Atticus. He got cooking skewers and shoved them into his own head! (Why?) We had some powder thrown out of seemingly nowhere; Emil wasn’t sure what was going on. Oh, it was a fire extinguisher. Atticus used a Taser on Krule. Napier rolled a casket to ringside! Krule powerbombed Napier through a board in the corner. He slammed Atticus face-first to the mat and pinned him.

Krule, Charles Mason, and Slade defeated “VDNL 48” Atticus Cogar, Otis Cogar, and Christian Napier at 15:58.

Otis immediately hit several chairshots to Krule’s back. VNDL 48 shoved several gusset plates into Krule’s arms and chest. Otis opened the casket, and there were light tubes in there. He cracked the tubes over Krule’s head. The heels all worked together to put Krule into the casket, and they closed it and chained it shut.

Final Thoughts: I liked this more than Saturday’s show, but as per usual, the death matches just do nothing for me. I’ll go with Mathers-Orso for best match, ahead of Manders-Yaki. Having DeReiss lose on Saturday’s GCW show, a day before he had a world title shot… is just mind-boggling stupid. I can’t wrap my head around how dumb that booking was. Still, Effy-DeReiss takes third. Janela carried his young opponent to an indyriffic entertaining match, and that deserves honorable mention. I know I’m in the minority when it comes to intergender matches, but why not just have Shotzi fight Jayne and let them go all out?