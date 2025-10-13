Powell’s WWE Crown Jewel Perth Hit List: John Cena and AJ Styles steal the show with borrowed moves, Seth Rollins’ big win over Cody Rhodes may have been costly

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Crown Jewel Perth Hits

John Cena vs. AJ Styles: It turns out that the guy who was criticized for having Five Moves of Doom can pull off a lot of moves. It would be hokey to watch most wrestlers take turns hitting the finishers of other stars, but it sure was fun to watch Cena and Styles do it. Cena has been terrific since he dropped the heel act. With just four dates remaining, here’s hoping that Cena can keep it up and close out his career on a high note. Meanwhile, let’s hope that the creative forces have big plans to send off Styles the right way when he hangs up the boots next year.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the men’s Crown Jewel Championship: The only negative about the Cena vs. Styles match is that they kicked out after taking so many finishing moves that the live crowd seemed numb to 95 percent of the near falls in this match. I like the story that was told with Rollins. The masses couldn’t care less about the gaudy Crown Jewel Championship belts, so they made this about Seth’s obsession with finally beating Cody. It made the outcome feel predictable, but they at least tried to give viewers the hook for the alternative finish, in that Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman would talk out on Rollins if he lost (little did Seth know…). Unfortunately, it looked like Rollins injured his shoulder while performing the coast-to-coast headbutt. Hindsight is 20/20, but the risk of performing that move felt greater than the reward just in terms of how much it added to the match.

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight: The brawl was solid, but the finish made this match. I’m not sure how much Reed will get out of beating Reigns with help from Bron Breakker, but it beats the alternative of Reigns getting a win that wouldn’t have done anything for him and would have been damaging to Reed. I’m sure Reigns will eventually win the feud, but even the tainted win over Reigns gave Reed a credibility boost.

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane: I would have preferred to see Asuka and Sane cheat to win because they are early in their heel run, though it was not surprising to see Ripley and Sky go over in Rhea’s home country. Hopefully, the heels will get their win back soon to give them a boost and to extend what’s been a strong feud thus far.

WWE Crown Jewel Perth Misses

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for the women’s Crown Jewel Championship: A minor Miss for a brief and forgettable match. This ten-minute match could have used a few more minutes, as the ending felt abrupt and even a little flat. If nothing else, the right person went over, as it would have been foolish to do anything that would risk slowing Vaquer’s momentum.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)