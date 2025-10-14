NXT TV, last week’s NXT Showdown grade, Danny Spivey, Stacy Keibler, Blackjack Lanza, Nikolai Volkoff, Lou Albano

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features a battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT event in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT Showdown a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Danny Spivey is 73. He worked briefly as Waylon Mercy.

-Stacy Keibler is 46.

-The late Blackjack Lanza (John Lanzo) was born on October 14, 1935. He died at age 86 on December 8, 2021.

-The late Nikolai Volkoff (Josip Nikolai Peruzović) was born on October 14, 1947. He died on July 29, 2018.

-The late Lou Albano died of a heart attack at age 76 on October 14, 2009.