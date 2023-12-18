Dominik Mysterio has reportedly re-signed with WWE

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has reportedly locked Dominik Mysterio (Dominik Gutierrez) into a new long term deal. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Mysterio signed a new contract roughly a month ago. Johnson added that while one source believes Mysterio signed a five-year contract, he was unable to confirm the length of the deal with a second source.

Powell’s POV: Dom has been a real success story. After a rocky start while teaming with his father Rey Mysterio, Dom shined once he was turned heel and continues to draw some of the best heat in the business. It will be fascinating to see what Dom’s value is the next time his deal comes up.