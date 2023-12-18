WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the return of Roman Reigns

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.240 million viewers for Fox, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was down from the 2.384 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.63 rating. One year earlier, the December 16, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.191 million viewers and a 0.52 rating.