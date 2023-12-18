AEW Rampage rating for Vikingo, Penta, and Komander vs. Top Flight and Action Andretti

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 308,000 viewers for TNT, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was down from the 341,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. The December 16, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 464,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic.