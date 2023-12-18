AEW Rampage rating for Vikingo, Penta, and Komander vs. Top Flight and Action Andretti

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Saturday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 308,000 viewers for TNT, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was down from the 341,000 viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. The December 16, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 464,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
