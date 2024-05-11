AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for tonight’s live show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Adam Copeland vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the TNT Title

-Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dante Martin and Darius Martin

-Tommy Billington vs. Dax Harwood

-Will Ospreay vs. Lee Moriarty

-Thunder Rosa vs. Robyn Renegade

-Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in action

Powell’s POV: Billington is the nephew of the late Dynamite Kid. He and his brother Mark worked as the Billington Bulldogs in MLW and elsewhere. Collision will be live from Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena. The show airs on TBS at 7CT/8ET with AEW Rampage airing afterward. If you have your DVR set to record the show weekly, you may need to manually record both shows due to the network change. Don Murphy is filling in for me on coverage this week and his review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).