WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE 205 Live, and NJPW Strong, WWE SuperShows in NYC and Tampa (reports needed), Chris Hero, Brad Anderson

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Merry Christmas to everyone who is celebrating the holiday.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last Friday in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. The show includes a 12-man gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My coverage and the weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review will be delayed this week due to the holiday.

-AEW Rampage airs Saturday night at 8CT/9ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum. The show includes Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. Colin McGuire’s live review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review will likely be delayed due to the holiday.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. We are looking for a new writer to cover the 205 Live show. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are usually available on Sundays. However, the show is in “best of” mode for the holiday weeks, so his reports will resume with the return of first-run content.

-We are looking reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend and throughout the holiday tour. If you are going to either show listed below, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in New York at Madison Square Garden on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins in a cage match for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair in a cage match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship,

-WWE is in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, King Woods, and Kofi Kingston, and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brad Anderson is 52.

-Chris Hero (Chris Spradlin) is 42. He worked as Kassius Ohno in NXT.