12/23 NXT UK TV results: Gibbons’ review of the holiday show with replays of two of the best matches of 2021

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)
NXT UK TV
Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios
Streamed December 23, 2021 on WWE Network and Peacock
Nina Samuels introduced us to a special holiday edition of NXT UK. After she wished us a happy holiday, a rerun of the Jordan Devlin vs. A-Kid Iron Man match from August 4 aired…
We were then treated to festive wishes from members of the NXT UK roster…
A rerun aired of Meiko Satomura vs. Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK Women’s Championship from June 10…
This was followed by more seasonal greetings from NXT UK superstars…
Gibbons’ Opinion: This was a fun end-of-year round-up show. The festive greetings were amusing and Nina Samuels was a perfect host. Devlin vs. A-Kid and Satomura vs. Kay Lee Ray were certainly two of the best matches from the year and stand as a good reflection of the NXT UK brand. If someone was channel surfing and came across this show it would probably draw people in. I wouldn’t be surprised if they do a similar show next week for the December 30 NXT UK.
