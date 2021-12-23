What's happening...

12/23 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 187): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show – COVID-19 surge affecting pro wrestling companies, MLW re-signs champion Alexander Hammerstone, Corporal Kirchner death, Pro Wrestling Tees data breach, AEW Dynamite discussion

December 23, 2021

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast and Dot Net Weekly combo show: COVID-19 surge affecting pro wrestling companies, MLW re-signs champion Alexander Hammerstone, Corporal Kirchner death, Pro Wrestling Tees data breach, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 187) and guest Jake Barnett.

Topics

