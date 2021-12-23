AEW Dynamite viewership for the Holiday Bash themed show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.020 million viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 948,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demographic in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a .37 rating, up from last week’s 0.31 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.38 rating in the key demo. AEW benefitted from not having NBA games as competition this week, but they did go against a college football bowl game that topped the demos. Overall, these are really good numbers for AEW.