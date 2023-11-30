AEW Dynamite rating for three Continental Classic matches including Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 858,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 845,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.29 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.26 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 659,000 viewers a 0.18 rating on USA Network. The November 30, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 870,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
