AEW makes COO hiring official

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce Kosha Irby as Chief Operating Officer.

March 26, 2024 – AEW CEO Tony Khan today announced that Kosha Irby has officially joined All Elite Wrestling as Chief Operating Officer. Irby will oversee all strategic planning and execution of Live Events, Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Licensing, Consumer Products and other major lines of business for the company. He joins AEW from Clemson University, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer within the athletic department and has previously held positions with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football as Chief Marketing Officer, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) as President and WWE as Regional Director of Live Events.

“Kosha brings decades of experience within the sports, entertainment and wrestling industries alongside an incredible work ethic and passion for our brand,” said Khan. “As Chief Operating Officer, he will be a phenomenal asset to AEW as we enter the next phase of the company’s ongoing business development and expansion.”

Powell’s POV: Word of the hiring was first reported in January, but AEW made it official today.