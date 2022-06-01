5/31 AEW Dark results: Serpentico, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, and 10, ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Viva Van, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Hunter Grey and Paul Titan, Carlie Bravo vs. Anthony Ogogo, Jamie Hayter vs. Danika Della Rouge

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark (Episode 146)

Taped in Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob Ultra Arena

Streamed May 31, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated Viva Van.

2. The Butcher and The Blade over Hunter Grey and Paul Titan.

3. Anthony Ogogo knocked out Carlie Bravo.

4. Jamie Hayter pinned Danika Della Rouge.

5. Evil Uno, John Silver, and 10 beat Serpentico, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth.

Powell’s POV: Briar Starr had the week off. His AEW Dark review will return next week.