AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, David Schultz, James Storm, Alicia Atout, Scoot Andrews, Ian Rotten, Nick Busick

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Los Angeles at The Forum. The show will include the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, and Friday’s live AEW Rampage in Ontario, California. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a majority B and F tied with 37 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B and C tied as the top voted grade with 26 percent of the vote. F finished third with 23 percent each. A was a close fourth with 19 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-“Dr. D” David Schultz is 67.

-Scoot Andrews is 55.

-Ian Rotten (John Williams) is 52.

-James Storm (James Cox) is 45.

-Alicia Atout is 27.

-“Big Bully” Nick Busick was born on June 1, 1954. He died on May 8, 2018 at age 63 following a cancer battle.