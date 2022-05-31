What's happening...

05/31 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: The In Your House go-home show, North American Champion Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match, NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp, Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez, Grayson Waller vs. Josh Briggs, Solo Sikoa vs. Duke Hudson

May 31, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: The In Your House go-home show, North American Champion Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match, NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp, Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez, Grayson Waller vs. Josh Briggs, Solo Sikoa vs. Duke Hudson, and more (54:35)…

Click here for the May 31 NXT 2.0 audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.