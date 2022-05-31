05/31 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: The In Your House go-home show, North American Champion Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match, NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp, Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez, Grayson Waller vs. Josh Briggs, Solo Sikoa vs. Duke Hudson

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: The In Your House go-home show, North American Champion Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match, NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp, Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez, Grayson Waller vs. Josh Briggs, Solo Sikoa vs. Duke Hudson, and more (54:35)…

Click here for the May 31 NXT 2.0 audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.