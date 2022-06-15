6/15 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. The Young Bucks in a ladder match for the AEW Tag Titles, Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match, Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker, Will Ospreay vs. Dak Harwood, Ethan Page vs. Miro in an All Atlantic Title qualifying match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 141)

Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena

Aired live June 15, 2022 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then Jim Ross welcomed viewers to the show. Ross was joined on commentary by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone, as well as William Regal, who sat in for the opening match. Dasha was the ring announcer…

Chris Jericho made his entrance to his “Judas” theme song while the fans sang along. Ortiz made his entrance…

1. Chris Jericho (w/Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager) vs. Ortiz (w/Eddie Kingston) in a Hair vs. Hair match. Ortiz wore white and black face paint and went right at Jericho once he entered the ring. There was a barber seated at ringside.

Ortiz performed a splash from the ropes and got a two count. Jericho rolled to the floor. Ortiz ran the ropes for a dive, but Jericho hit him from ringside. Jericho suplexed Ortiz off the apron to the floor heading into a picture in picture break. [C]

Jericho got heat during the break. Ortiz tore his own shirt and fired up before chopping Jericho. Ortiz caught Jericho on the ropes and gave him a cutter for a two count. Jericho came back and got a two count of his own. Ortiz caught him in a backslide for a two count.

Ortiz went for a huracanrana, but Jericho blocked it and put him in the Walls of Jericho. Ortiz reached the ropes. Parker tried to knock his hands off the rope. Kingston ran over and went after Parker, which led to the members of the Jericho Appreciation Society ganging up him.

Santana and Wheeler Yuta ran out to help Kingston, who entered the ring and dropped Jericho with a spinning back fist while the referee was distracted. Ortiz covered Jericho for a great near fall that the live crowd counted along with.

Fuego Del Sol ended up at ringside with Jericho’s baseball bat. The referee was distracted by the brawl at ringside. Fuego entered the ring with Jericho’s bat and hit Ortiz with it. Jericho covered Ortiz for the pin.

Chris Jericho defeated Ortiz in 11:45 in a Hair vs. Hair match.

After the match, Fuego removed his mask to reveal that himself as Sammy Guevara. Jericho, Guevara, and Hager celebrated together on the ramp. A loud “Sammy sucks” chant broke out. In the ring, Ortiz took the scissors and electric razor from the barber.

As Ortiz cut and shaved his own head, Kingston held the mic up. “Blood and Guts,” Ortiz said repeatedly to promote the double cage match that will be held in two weeks…

Powell’s POV: The match played out really well, especially considering how lackluster the build to the match was. The near falls were well done and the live crowd really bought into the one that was set up by Kingston’s spinning back fist. It was pretty obvious that Guevara was in the Fuego costume, but the live crowd reacted when he removed his mask. The hair stipulation didn’t feel like it meant much when Ortiz started removing his own hair and they moved on so quickly. By the way, I mistakenly assumed earlier that Justin Roberts was the ring announcer, but Dasha is actually playing that part tonight. I corrected my earlier listing.

The People’s Court theme played during a video package on Wardlow’s issues with the security guards. Wardlow was listed as the defendant while the guards were listed as the plaintiffs…

Wardlow was shown backstage. The crowd chanted his name Goldberg style as he made his entrance. Once Wardlow was in the ring, security guards climbed onto the apron…

2. Wardlow vs. twenty security guards (w/Mark Sterling). Wardlow cleared the guards to ringside and then powerbombed one of them onto a pile on the floor. Wardlow put one guard in a submission and pinned the other with his foot at the same time. He followed up by stacking up a pile of the guards and pinned them. Wardlow kept powerbombing and pinning the security guards and until he won the match.

Wardlow defeated twenty security guards.

Afterward, Wardlow grabbed Sterling and tossed him inside the ring. Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky stood in a luxury box. Lambert had a mic and warned Wardlow about messing with members of his team.

Lambert pointed out UFC fighters Matt Hughes and Tyron Woodley, who were seated in the front row. Lambert baked at them to go after Wardlow. The UFC duo entered the ring. Wardlow said they are hard working guys. Wardlow said they could fight, but he assumed they were all cut from the same cloth.

Woodley shoved Sterling toward Wardlow, who powerbombed him. Wardlow played to the crowd and then shook hands with Hughes and Woodley, who raised his arms. Wardlow returned the favor by raising their arms…

Powell’s POV: There was no drama. It was just Wardlow destroying the guards. Wardlow beating up security guards was successful, but it feels like it’s time for him to move on. And with the involvement of Lambert and Sky, it looks like he will be going after the TNT Title soon. By the way, this changes nothing. The smug Matt Hughes will always be a heel in my mind!

The broadcast team set up a paid ad from their daily fantasy sports partner… [C]

3. Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood. Both men brought out their title belts and did not bring their tag partners or allies. Ospreay tripped Harwood off the apron. Harwood sold knee pain. Ospreay dropkicked Harwood into the ring steps. [C]

Harwood went for a top rope headbutt that Ospreay avoided. The broadcast team pointed out that Harwood’s partner Cash Wheeler was the last member of FTR to go to the top rope and when he did it cost them the AEW Tag Titles. Ospreay hit a 450 splash for a two count.

Later, Ospreay set up for his OsCutter, but Harwood grabbed the back of his tights to stop him. Harwood performed a slingshot powerbomb for a near fall. A short time later, Ospreay hit the OsCutter for a near fall. Ospreay followed up with his Hidden Blade elbow to the back of Harwood’s head and pinned him…

Will Ospreay defeated Dax Harwood in 13:40.

After the match, United Empire members Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, Great O Khan, and Aaron Henare entered the ring. Cash Wheeler, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero ran out to help Harwood.

Orange Cassidy’s music played and he came out to a big pop. Cassidy entered the ring and went face to face with Ospreay. FTR, Beretta, and Romero walked up and stood behind Cassidy, causing Ospreay to leave the ring…

Powell’s POV: There are a couple of ways that AEW could approach their use of Ospreay. They could put him in spotlight matches where he showcases his moveset or they could put him in highly competitive matches. They obviously chose the latter. No complaints after getting a match of that quality, but I wish they would have given us the best of both worlds by having Ospreay work a showcase match in his AEW debut before going to this match. I’m not sure why they felt the need to have him and Aussie Open lose on Rampage. Again, though, this was a very entertaining match.

A video package aired on the Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley match for the Interim AEW World Championship match that will headline the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. It featured comments from Moxley, NJPW voice Kevin Kelly, and Tony Schiavone… Ross hyped that Tanahashi and Moxley would meet face to face after the break… [C]

Jon Moxley made his entrance to “Wild Thing” from an area opposite the actual entrance ramp. Hiroshi Tanahashi made his entrance while Ross told viewers who haven’t seen him wrestle that they have missed out.

Tanahashi entered the ring and went face to face with Moxley. A “holy shit” chant broke out. Moxley had a mic and said he’s been chasing Tanahashi for a long time. “And now finally here you are in all your glory,” Moxley said.

Moxley said his work in New Japan has always been about Tanahashi. Moxley said there are a lot of belts, titles, and tournaments, but there’s only one man they call Ace and that’s Tanahashi. “But not for long,” Moxley said. Tanahashi reached for the mic, but Moxley pulled back. The crowd chanted for Tanahashi.

Moxley said Tanahashi deserves respect and he’s an inspiration to him and others. Moxley referred to himself as the best professional wrestler on the planet. He said a lot of people are just pretending whereas he lives it night in and night out.

Moxley said there’s a lot more on the line at Forbidden Door than just the Interim AEW Championship (the belt was shown on a podium). Moxley said everything is on the line and he plays for keeps. Moxley said that when the dust settles, Tanahashi will call him Ace. Tanahashi took the mic.

Fozzy’s “Judas” played. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti walked onto the stage together. Jericho threatened to burn Moxley’s face with a fireball. An unimpressed Moxley held up both middle fingers. Jericho boasted about beating Tanahashi at the Tokyo Dome. Tanahashi told him to shut up.

Jericho called for the rest of the JAS to come out. As they did, Lance Archer and El Desperado attacked Moxley and Tanahashi from behind. Excalibur started talking about Suzuki-gun. Jericho stood in the ring and introduced Guevara and Conti as the newest members of JAS.

[Hour Two] Guevara and Conti made out. Jericho introduced Archer and Desperado and said they were on loan from Minoru Suzuki. Jericho announced that he will team with Suzuki and Guevara to face Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston at Forbidden Door.

Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, Santana, and a bald Ortiz ran out and helped run off most of the heels. Tanahashi performed a sling blade clothesline on Desperado. Tanahashi removed his shirt and then spoke to Moxley in the ring while “Wild Thing” played and the broadcast team hyped the Forbidden Door event…

A video package aired on Kyle O’Reilly attacking the leg of Sting. It included comments from O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Darby Allin. Darby said he’s going to break O’Reilly’s leg, and he would watch him do the same thing to Fish on Friday’s AEW Rampage… [C]

Powell’s POV: Has Tony Khan thrown in the towel when it comes to selling the masses on the Forbidden Door or does he think this is the most effective way to sell the show to everyone? There was too much happening in that segment. The focus really should have been dedicated exclusively to the Forbidden Door main event, but they also felt the need to revisit Jericho’s history with Tanahashi and set up a six-man tag match. There were too many people involved to really make the main event feel special to those who weren’t already excited about it. And all of this is coming from someone who is excited about Tanahashi vs. Moxley.

Toni Storm was interviewed by Schiavone in the backstage area about her match with Britt Baker. Storm said we’ve all seen the DMD, but we want to see is Toni Storm as the world champion…

4. Miro vs. Ethan Page (w/Dan Lambert) in an All Atlantic Title qualifying match. Both entrances were televised. Excalibur ran through the four-man tournament that New Japan is holding to determine their entrant in the four-way match that will determine the first champion at the pay-per-view. Miro cleared Page from the ring heading into a PIP break. [C]