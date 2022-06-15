WWE board investigating $3 million settlement paid to an employee who allegedly had an affair with Vince McMahon

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Board of Directors is investigating a claim of a $3 million payment made to a departing employee who allegedly had an affair with Vince McMahon. The Wall Street Journal reports that the former employee was a paralegal who was hired in 2019, and the separation agreement was made in January 2022. The WSJ story states that the woman is barred from speaking about her relationship with McMahon or speaking critical statements about him.

A WWE spokesman told WSJ that the company is is cooperating with the board’s investigation and added that the relationship between McMahon and the woman was consensual. Read more at WSJ.com

Powell’s POV: WSJ reports that the board hired New York based legal firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP to conduct an investigation that started in April. McMahon’s attorney Jerry McDevitt stated that the former employee didn’t make any harassment claims against McMahon, nor did the company pay her any money. WSJ reports that the investigation has uncovered additional nondisclosure agreements involving claims made by former WWE employees who accused McMahon and WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis of misconduct. Obviously, this is a major story and we will continue to follow it closely.