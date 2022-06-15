NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show featuring Toxic Attraction vs. Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 612,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the 657,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 25th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: NXT did not have NBA or NHL playoff competition this week. This episode and next week’s episode were taped last week. The show will return live on June 28. The June 15, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 695,000 viewers for the 2021 NXT Takeover In Your House fallout edition.