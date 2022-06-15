AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa addresses sandbagging allegations

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa appeared on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour podcast and was asked about allegations that she has sandbagged her opponents. “No, and I’m going to say it how I said it in the New York Post, I have nothing but respect for my opponents, nothing but respect for my opponents,” Rosa responded.

“Anyone that dares to stay in the ring with me, I have nothing but respect for my opponents and I send them nothing but blessings… Moving on forward, I will continue to work harder to have the best matches I can bring and to bring the most opportunities for all the women that are behind me. So when they step in the ring with me they are like, okay, cool.

“People are going to talk and that’s fine. I’m not worried about that. I will continue to move forward and I will continue to show with my body of work what I am all about. That’s all I have to say.” Watch the full interview below via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: A fan spotlighted footage on social media of Rosa not going up for suplexes during her match against Marina Shafir and accused Rosa of sandbagging, which Shafir and Britt Baker endorsed by liking the clips on Twitter. Rosa also spoke about an auction she is holding for the shooting victims in Uvalde, Texas (more details below), how frustration in her pro wrestling career caused her to enter MMA, her interest in fighting again, why she wouldn’t want to main event an MMA show, doing MMA commentary, the origin of her ring name, her face paint, her son becoming a pro wrestler, the vibe in the AEW locker room, Britt Baker name association, and more.