Wrestle Kingdom 18 live coverage, AEW Dynamite in Newark (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite poll results and grades, Jim Ross, New Jack

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 will be held early Thursday morning (North American time) in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome. The event includes Sanada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show early Thursday morning at 1:30CT/2:30ET.

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. The show includes the fallout from the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Newark and all upcoming events. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 28 percent of the voters. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote, and A finished a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a D grade.

-AEW Collision was off this week while AEW ran the Worlds End pay-per-view. I give the nonexistent show an A+ because AEW didn’t bombard us with a three-hour block on Friday followed by a five-hour pay-per-view on Saturday!

Birthdays and Notables

-Legendary broadcaster Jim Ross is 72.

-The late New Jack (Jerome Young) was born on January 3, 1963. He died at age 58 of a heart attack on May 14, 2021.