Tony Khan media call, NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV grade, Sabu, Eddie Kingston, Flip Gordon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today regarding Friday’s ROH Final Battle event, which is available exclusively via the HonorClub streaming service. I will be running live updates on the call beginning at 2CT/3ET.

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s NXT Deadline. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s NXT show a C+ grade. Our post NXT television show poll will return on Tuesday.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sabu (Terry Brunk) is 59.

-Eddie Kingston (Edward Moore) is 42.

-Flip Gordon (Travis Lopes Jr.) is 32.