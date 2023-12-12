NXT TV results (12/12): Moore’s review of the Deadline fallout show with Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe, Wolfgang and Mark Coffey vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, the men’s Breakout Tournament begins

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live December 12, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] The show started out with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes arriving at the Performance Center. Reporters caught up with Trick and Melo and showered Trick with congratulations and questions. While Trick was answering the questions, Melo walked inside of the Performance Center because no one was paying attention to him…

A NXT Deadline 2023 highlight package aired…

They cut back to the Performance Center backstage area where Carmelo Hayes was holding his leg and writhing in pain. Trick Williams rushed in and checked on Melo with medics and referees…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Cora Jade was already in the ring cutting a promo about returning after 4 months. Cora gloated about how people have been begging her to come back on Social Media. Cora talked about how people hated her before and all of a sudden they care about her. Cora said that everything is better when Cora Jade is around. Cora called the Women’s Iron Survivor match, one hell of a match, and noted that even though the match was good, everyone is talking about Cora Jade.

Lyra Valkyria made her entrance and talked about how Cora jumped her from behind. Lyra said it’s crazy that’s nothing has chnaged after 4 months, Cora taking shortcuts. Cora joked about ruffling Lyra’s feathers. Lyra said while Cora hasn’t changed, Lyra has and has become NXT Women’s Champion. Lyra’s was cut off by Blair Davenport making her entrance. Blair bragged about becoming the number one contender via the Iron Survivor. Blair said the clock is ticking on Lyra’s reign.

Lyra said there is no way in hell Blair is taking the title from her. Lyra said Blair and Cora are similar in always jumping people from behind. Nikkita Lyons made her entrance dressed up as a genie or something. Before she could speak, she got punched by Blair. The babyfaces tossed the heels from the ring and stood tall to end the segment…

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in from the commentary table. They sent the show to a replay of Meta Four brawling with Briggs, Jensen, and Henley at Deadline…

Meta Four made their entrance heading into break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Simple and effective return promo from Cora Jade. As referenced by CM Punk on Saturday, Cora comes off as the 2nd coming of AJ Lee and I can definitely see the similarities. Blair Davenport was solid as the antagonizing heel. The weak link of the segment was Lyra who delivered her lines fine, but she hasn’t built a strong babyface connection with the fans yet.

An ad aired of Roman Reigns returning and Carmelo Hayes appearing on this week’s upcoming Smackdown…

Kelly Kincaid interviewed NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee. Lee said he was honored to be hand picked by Rey Mysterio. Dragon said that he feels sad though because he only got a title shot due to Wes Lee getting injured. Dragon said he’s going to defend the title as proudly as Wes did. Dragon said he’s defending the title later in the show. Kelly wondered who his opponent was going to be. Dragon said he’ll just head to the ring and find out…

Briggs. Jensen, and Henley made their entrance. Meta Four jumped the babyfaces while they were posing…

1. “Meta Four” Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend (w/Jakara Jackson) vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley in a Mixed Tag Match. The bell rang when the women were left alone in the ring. Lash got a two count off an elbow drop. Henley came back with a Sleeper Hold. Henley gave Lash a slap to the chest. Lash came back with a haymaker. Lash used her size to block a Sunset Flip. Henley hit lash with a dropkick and modified House Call. Lash shrugged Henley away. Jensen tagged in and Lash wanted to fight him.

Oro was forced to enter. Jensen tossed around Oro. Oro turned the tables a bit by kicking Jensen in the shin. Jensen came back with elbows. The picture in picture showed Tiffany Stratton watching the match. Briggs and Jensen draped Oro and Noam on the 2nd rope and gave them baseball slide punches. Lash gave Henley a Military Press Slam onto her two tag partners. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Jensen was about to get a hot tag on Briggs, but his knee gave out on him. Noam and Oro gave Jensen a double chop to give Noam a two count. Noam worked on Jensen with methodical strikes. Noam used a mid-air Dragon Screw to put Jensen in a ankle lock. Jakara distracted the referee to nullify a tag. Oro caught Jensen with a knee in the corner. Noam hit Jensen with the Judas Effect. henley broke up the pin. Henley and Lash took each other out at ringside. Tiffany Stratton ran out and ate some punches from Henley. Henley and Tiffany brawled to the back.

Jensen rolled up Dar for a two count. Noam hit Jensen with his Nova Roller Leg Lariatfinisher, but it sent him into a tag on Briggs. Briggs took down both opponents with power moves. Briggs hit Noam with the Clothesline from Hell for the victory.

Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley defeated Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend via pinfall in 11:02.

John’s Thoughts: Fun match with a lot of younger stars really showing their improvement. Lash’s time off TV has really paid off in her last three matches and she’s showing that she has the potential to be something special on the main roster. We knew she was a great talker with a lotta charisma, but now the in-ring is finally coming along with her powerhouse style (She reminds me a bit of Braun Strowman who WWE also rushed in-ring too early, but then became one of WWE’s better big men once he was hidden behind the Wyatt Family). Jensen is someone else I would like to see more of as he looked good in his rallies and selling here. I liked the subversion of expectation finish where we’re too used to seeing the heels win off a distraction.

The medic told Carmelo Hayes that he was medically cleared. Trick Williams said he’s really happy that Melo will be able to wrestle on Smackdown. Trick asked Melo if he knew who attacked him. He said he didn’t see, but he has and idea of who. Melo said he’ll address it later in the show. Trick said he always has Melo’s back and will do so after he takes care of some business with Dragunov…

The Men’s Breakout Tournament was hyped for after the break…[c]

Still shots from NXT Deadline were shown…

Trey Bearhill, Dion Lennox, Luca Crucifino, Tavion Heights, Riley Osborne, Keanu Carter, and Oba Femi were lined up on the ramp and introduced as the Men’s Breakout Tournament competitors. Vic threw in factoids for seeral wrestlers like how Dion was signed to the Los Angeles Rams at one point and how Luca was actually a law student. Just like I also thought, Vic saw Oba Femi as a favorite to win. Lexis King ran out and hit Trey Bearhill in the back. The referees dragged Lexis to the back. The first two wrestlers entered the ring for the tournament match…

2. Oba Femi vs. Miles Borne in a first round match of the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament. Oba tossed around Miles early in the match. Miles then worked on Oba with alternating hands. Miles gave Oba a drop toehold and double stomp for a two count. Oba turned Miles inside out with a lariat. Oba rallied with right hands and clotheslines. Oba tossed Miles in the air with one hand like a basketball. Miles came back with a Power Slam for a two count. Oba came back wiht a Power Bomb for the victory.

Oba Femi defeated Miles Borne via pinfall in 3:35 to advance to the Semi Finals of the Men’s Breakout Tournament.

A updated tournament bracket was shown.

John’s Thoughts: Not much to evaluate, but there wasn’t much to complain about either which is a plus with these developmental matches. Oba Femi is one of my favorites to win because, look at the guy! He’s an absolute beast and oozes charisma. The good part about Paul Levesque running WWE is he’s not going to rush people on TV before they’re trained so Oba is going to be brought up the right way. If Oba doesn’t win, my 2nd favorite is Riley Osborne who comes off as the ringer of the tournament being the only indie wrestler in the tournament.

Lyra Vaklyria and Nikkita Lyons were chatting backstage. Lyra talked about having to deal with so many challenges as champion with people like Blair Davenport, Cora Jade, and Lola Vice coming after her. Nikkita said she also wants to take down Davenport for putting her on the shelf. Lyra opened her locker and there was a sometime earlier in the day Tatum Paxley had pasted a cutout of her face over Becky Lynch’s face in Lyra’s picture of Becky holding up Lyra’s hand after winning the women’s champion. Nikkita and Lyra agreed that Tatum was crazy…’

John’s Thoughts: So…. They’re repeating the Mickie James stalker angle with Tatum? Might not be a bad idea, especially after Tatum did a great job changing her look.

Tiffany Stratton was ranting about Fallon Henley being beneath her. She walked off and didn’t allow Kelly Kincaid to ask a question…

NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee made his entrance wearing a cool looking blue cape. Vic noted that this was going to be a open challenge. Tyler Bate made his entrance which pumped up Dragon…

3. Dragon Lee vs. Tyler Bate for the NXT North American Championship. Bate hit Dragon with a helicopter spin and side headlock takedown. Both men then did mirror dropkicks to land at a stalemate. Bate used a Test of Strength to run circles around Dragon. Bate got a rollup for a two count. Dragon and Bate blocked each other’s huracanranas with cartwheels. Bate and Dragon took each other out with dropkicks heading into regular break.[c]