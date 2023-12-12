NXT Deadline poll results for best match and overall grade

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT Deadline event received a majority B grade from 46 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 43 percent of the vote.

-48 percent of our voters gave Trick Williams vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge in an Iron Survivor Challenge the best match of the night honors. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kiana Jordan vs. Fallon Henley in an Iron Survivor Challenge finished second with 23 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a C+ grade, while John Moore gave the show a B+ in his same night audio review. I agree with the readers when it comes to their choices and their order for the show’s best matches. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.