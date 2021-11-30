NXT 2.0 live coverage, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, Jushin Liger, Christian Cage, Naomi, Tom Zenk, Jimmy Del Ray

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in a ladder match with the winner’s team having the advantage in Sunday’s WarGames match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.
-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.
-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.
-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 44 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.
Birthdays and Notables
-Jushin Thunder Liger (Keiichi Yamada) is 57.
-Christian Cage (Jay Reso) is 48.
-Naomi (Trinity Fatu) is 34.
-The late Tom Zenk was born on November 30, 1958. He died on December 9, 2017 from arterial sclerosis and cardiomegaly.
-The late Jimmy Del Ray (David Ferrier) was born on November 30, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 52 on December 6, 2014.
