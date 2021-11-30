What's happening...

NXT 2.0 live coverage, poll results for last week's NXT 2.0, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, Jushin Liger, Christian Cage, Naomi, Tom Zenk, Jimmy Del Ray

November 30, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in a ladder match with the winner’s team having the advantage in Sunday’s WarGames match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 44 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jushin Thunder Liger (Keiichi Yamada) is 57.

-Christian Cage (Jay Reso) is 48.

-Naomi (Trinity Fatu) is 34.

-The late Tom Zenk was born on November 30, 1958. He died on December 9, 2017 from arterial sclerosis and cardiomegaly.

-The late Jimmy Del Ray (David Ferrier) was born on November 30, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 52 on December 6, 2014.

