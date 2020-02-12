2/11 NWA Powerrr results: Powell’s review of The Rock & Roll Express vs. Nick Aldis and Royce Isaacs, Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross for the NWA TV Title, Melina vs. Tasha Steelz, The Boucners vs. The Dawsons, Tim Storm vs. Thom Latimer

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NWA TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Powerrr (Episode 18)

Taped January 25-26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios

Streamed February 11, 2020 on the NWA Youtube Page

Sean Mooney opened the show and hyped exclusive details on the proposed Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll match for the NWA Championship… The Powerrr opening aired to Pantera’s “I’m Broken”… The broadcast team of Joe Galli and Stu Bennett checked in and were joined on commentary…

1. “The Bouncers” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas (w/Eddie Kingston) vs. Dave and Zane Dawson (w/Th Pope). Eli Drake sat in on commentary while his tag partner James Storm walked behind him. The Dawsons caught Milonas on the ropes and performed a double slam. Zane had the pin, but Bruiser broke up the pin. Milonas cut off Zane on the ropes moments later and superplexed him, then Bruiser followed up with a top rope splash. Milonas covered Zane and pinned him to win the match…

The Bouncers defeated The Dawsons.

After the match, Storm, Drake, Bruiser, and Milonas poured beer into the Crockett Cup trophy that was positioned next to the broadcast team. Storm, Drake, and Bruiser took a swig. Drake teased doing the same, then sipped from his water bottle instead…

Powell’s POV: I continue to hope that the The Bouncers are getting wins on Powerrr because they are going to play a meaningful role in the Crockett Cup tournament and not just because they are an ROH tag team.

Footage aired of Nick Aldis delivering a brief promo from an undisclosed location and stating that he hopes Marty Scurll will put his money where his mouth is…

Joe Galli interviewed Thom Latimer, who was accompanied by Kamille, on the interview set. Galli mentioned the possibility that Latimer could put himself in line for an NWA Title shot if he beat Tim Storm. Latimer said Galli was very sneaky, but he saw what he was doing. He said Aldis was his best mate. He said he and Royce Isaacs are focused on regaining the NWA Tag Titles. Latimer spoke briefly about the Rock & Roll Express facing Aldis and Royce Isaacs later in the show. Galli asked Kamille if she wanted to share her thoughts on anything. She teased hitting him before smiling…

2. Tim Storm vs. Thom Latimer (w/Kamille). Latimer wore a Kamille t-shirt during the match. Bennett wondered if they are available on the NWA merch page. Galli said they were and he was thinking of getting one. Bennett said it might put him in her good graces, then changed his mind while recalling that she hates him. Funny.

Late in the match, Latimer set up for a a move, but Storm backdropped him. Storm charged at Latimer, who moved, causing Storm to crash into the corner. Latimer hit Storm with an a high angle DDT and pinned him clean.

Thom Latimer defeated Tim Storm.

After the match, the guy who claims to be Momma Storm used his walker to the come to ringside where he taunted Storm…

Powell’s POV: A nice win for Latimer, who has spent most of his time teaming with Royce Isaacs thus far. The NWA is protective of Storm creatively, so I assume there’s a reason for him losing the match. The Momma Storm bit still isn’t doing anything for me, but we’ll see where it goes. In the moment, it feels odd that Storm doesn’t just punch the guy.

Footage aired from Ring of Honor’s Free Enterprise of Nick Aldis making his entrance… Highlights were shown from last week’s Powerrr of the finish of Trevor Murdoch’s title match with Aron Stevens going to a time limit draw before Murdoch could pin him…

Dave Marquez interviewed Trevor Murdoch on the interview set. Murdoch said he’s never seen anyone run as much as Aron Stevens. He said the NWA National Championship deserves a fighting champion and he wants a rematch. Murdoch said that he was trained by the late Harley Race, and added that Race would be ashamed if he were alive to see Stevens and Question Mark.

The Question Mark joined Marquez and Murdoch on the interview set. Question Mark performed the Mongrovian National Anthem. The crowd cheered. “Me, you, karate,” Question Mark told Murdoch…

Sean Mooney checked in and suggested that fans hit the “like” option if they enjoyed the show. He spoke about the Aldis vs. Scurll feud and set up footage from ROH Free Enterprise of Scurll telling Aldis that if he beats him then he wins the title, but if Aldis beats him then he will write him a check for $500,000.

Footage aired of Aldis delivering a promo in a staircase. Aldis said he had to hand it to Scurll, it was a good move. “I accept your half a million dollars,” Aldis said in an interview that was clearly cut short.

Mooney closed the segment by hyping the debut of NWA Circle Squared in this time slot next week. Mooney said he has the privilege of being the host of the show. He noted that NWA Powerrr will be on hiatus for a week. Mooney also touted new programming including Circle Squared, a face to face discussion show called NWA Powerrr Surge, and the end of the season special called Super Powerrr. Mooney hyped Trevor Murdoch joining him on his podcast…

Powell’s POV: The new stipulation for the NWA Championship match between Aldis and Scurll has pros and cons. The risk of the previous stipulation of Scurll reimbursing fans for tickets if he lost the match was risky in that it may have led to the live crowd siding with heel Aldis in hopes of getting their money back. But the new stipulation feels hollow in that it’s tough for fans to feel invested in the possibility of Aldis losing $500,000 in mythical money. Aldis vs. Scurll even the second time around is enough for me and the added stipulation feels unnecessary. I suspect they are reaching for a reason for Scurll receiving another title shot after losing clean to Aldis. Couldn’t they have addressed this by having Scurll pin Aldis to win the the ROH Free Enterprise tag team main event?

3. Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross for the NWA TV Title. The match had the usual 6:05 time limit. After some back and forth action, Starks won a battle of suplex attempts just after it was announced that one minute was remaining. Starks caught Cross with a tornado DDT for a near fall. Cross came back with a cutter and then looked to the crowd like a dope instead of going to the ropes, though it probably wouldn’t have mattered given that very little time was remaining in the match.

Ricky Starks Fought Matt Cross to a time limit draw to retain the NWA TV Title.

After the match, Zicky Dice joined Marquez on the interview set and said the NWA TV Title match was a yawn fest. Dice said Starks couldn’t get the job done. Dice said the difference between him and Starks is that he finishes every time… The head trauma PDA aired…

Powell’s POV: Meh. The match was fine, but it’s rough to see the babyface champion keep his title in a six minute and five second draw.

Footage aired of Thunder Rosa defeating Allysin Kay to retain the NWA Women’s Title on last week’s show…

Kyle Davis interviewed Marti Belle on the interview set. Davis said it seemed like Melina had some type of control over Belle, who then got upset and defended Melina for believing in her. Belle said that Kay only cares about herself. She said Kay doesn’t care about the fans just like she never cared about her.

Davis called out Allysin Kay, who joined him and Belle on the interview set. Kay said she puts her body on the line every night for the fans and Belle has no right to claim she doesn’t care about them. Kay said Melina has brainwashed Belle. She said Thunder Rosa is the champion, but Melina is controlling it. She compared Melina to Jim Jones and told Belle that she is drinking the Kool-Aid. Kay said she cares about Belle and will always be there for her. Belle storm away…

Powell’s POV: A well delivered promo from Belle and a good rebuttal from Kay. It looks like the plan is to put them back together at some point given that Kay still showed kindness to her former friend who turned on her. I just wonder if the reunion will come with Belle turning babyface or Kay joining her on the heel side.

The NWA Crockett Cup pay-per-view ad aired with footage of Stu Bennett announcing the event during the Hard Times pay-per-view. A graphic noted that the date and location for the show will be announced next week…

4. Melina vs. Tasha Steelz. Steelz offered Melina a handshake, but Melina slapped her hand away and then jawed at her. Steelz said she respects Melina, who then shoved her. Melina caught Steelz with a nice face driver move early in the match. Steelz eventually rallied and caught Melina with a neckbreaker for a two count.

Melina came back with an awkward high angle DDT that led to a near fall of her own. Bennett said he didn’t know if it was what Melina intended, but he added that the move was effect. Melina put Steelz down with a clothesline and then hit her finisher for the win.

Melina defeated Tasha Steelz.

After the match, Melina was interviewed by Dave Marquez at at ringside. Melina vented about having to prove herself repeatedly and doing it again during the match. Melina said she would challenge Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women’s Championship next week. Marquez asked who approved the match. Melina said she approved it and the match was sanctioned by her…

Powell’s POV: There was some clunkiness in the Melina vs. Steelz match, but it’s still nice to see Melina back on television and wrestling again. While it was logical for Melina to go over in this match, Steelz feels underutilized thus far.

Ring entrances for the main event took place. Aldis and Isaacs entered first, then Sal Rinauro and May Valentine walked down the bleacher steps together. The Rock & Roll Express made their entrance and then an “NWA” chant broke out…

5. “The Rock & Roll Express” Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson vs. Nick Aldis and Royce Isaacs. Rinauro had his right arm in a sling and watched the match with Valentine from the bleachers. Late in the match, Gibson caught Aldis on the top rope and slammed him to the mat. Gibson performed a backslide on Isaacs for a two count. Isaacs thumbed Gibson in the eye and then pinned him while using the ropes for leverage.

Nick Aldis and Royce Isaacs defeated The Rock & Roll Express.

After the match, Valentine joined Isaacs at ringside and hugged him. Isaacs jawed at Rinauro, who remained seated in his chair…

A video package aired on the Aldis vs. Scurll feud and touted that the date and location of their match would be announced next Tuesday. The credits aired to close the show…

Powell’s POV: The main event was fine albeit somewhat trivial. Next week’s show will be bumped in favor of the premiere of the new Circle Squared show. The NWA is wisely beefing up the show by including the announcement of the Crockett Cup and Aldis vs. Scurll match dates and location (which are probably the same). Overall, this felt like the most missable edition of Powerrr in some time. It wasn’t a bad episode, but it lacked major storyline developments and memorable moments.



