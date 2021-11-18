What's happening...

11/18 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards vs. W Morrissey for a shot at the Impact World Championship, Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Rayne, Kaleb vs. Minoru Suzuki, Rohit Raju vs. Rocky Romero

November 18, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards vs. W Morrissey for a shot at the Impact World Championship, Chris Bey and Hikuleo vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson for a shot at the Impact Tag Titles, Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Rayne, Kaleb vs. Minoru Suzuki, Rohit Raju vs. Rocky Romero, and more (15:42)…

Topics

