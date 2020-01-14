CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS

Dot Net Awards 2019: Vote for the Best Tag Team Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso Santana and Ortiz “The North” Ethan Page and Josh Alexander Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix Evil and Sanada Tyler Bate and Trent Seven Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich “SCU” Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky “The Revival” Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Zack Gibson and James Drake “GOD” Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa “New Day” Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isaiah Kassidy Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel Juice Robinson and David Finlay “Heavy Machinery” Otis and Tucker Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster “The Bar” Sheamus and Cesaro Jake Crist and Dave Crist “Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins “Roppongi 3K” Sho and Yoh “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent PCO and Brody King Other (send vote to dotnetjason@gmail.com) pollcode.com free polls



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

