1/14 NWA Powerrr results: Powell’s review of “Team Aldis” Scott Steiner, Royce Isaacs, and Thom Latimer vs. “Team Morton” Robert Gibson and two partners, Zane Dawson vs. Dave Dawson in an NWA TV Title tournament qualifier, Melina vs. Ashley Vox, Eddie Kingston and Homicide vs. Aron Stevens and Question Mark

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Powerrr (Episode 14)

Taped December 15-16, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios

Streamed January 14, 2020 on the NWA Youtube and NWA Facebook Page

The show opened with a recap video that set the stage for the return of Scott Steiner and this week’s six-man tag main event… A breaking news graphic appeared and then a brief clip aired of Nick Aldis “invading Ring of Honor” from over the weekend… The Dokken “Into The Fire” opening video aired…

The broadcast team of Joe Galli and Stu Bennett checked in from their desk and hyped Scott Steiner appearing in the main event…

Dave Marquez introduced NWA Tag Champions “Rock & Roll Express” Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson on the interview set. Morton said sometimes you strike a match and you just can’t put the flame out. Morton told the younger wrestlers to listen to him. He said they always put the fans first and never minded being number two.

Morton said a lot of the young guys don’t understand that he and Gibson paved the way for them to make millions of dollars. Morton said he didn’t make money like that and has to get up just like the fans do. He said he has to go to work so that he can pay his bills and feed his kids. Morton said the fans are what matters to him.

Marquez wondered who will be on Morton’s team in the main event. Gibson said they would let the other team wonder… A graphic listed the main event and brackets for the NWA TV Title tournament being unveiled later in the show…

A video package unveiled the brackets for the NWA TV Title tournament that will be held on January 24 pay-per-view on FITE TV: Tim Storm faces the winner of the Zane Dawson vs. Dave Dawson match that will take place later in the show, Ricky Starks faces an open slot wrestler. The other side of the bracket features Zicky Dice facing another open slot wrestler that will be unveiled next week. The final first round match will feature Question Mark facing the winner of next week’s Trevor Murdoch vs. Thom Latimer qualifier…

Marquez interviewed Ricky Starks and Zicky Dice on the interview set. Dice questioned what Starks has done in the NWA. Starks referred to Dice as a “broke ass Guy Fieri.” Starks said he’s done a lot, including Dice’s mother. He also said he took Aldis to his limit. Starks said Dice is nothing to him. Starks said he’s coming to the tournament to eat because he’s hungry. Dice said Starks better hope he doesn’t run into him in the tournament because the only thing he’d be stroking is his curls…

1. Zane Dawson vs. Dave Dawson in an NWA TV Title tournament qualifier. The match had the usual 6:05 time limit. Dave (the bald brother) splashed Zane in the corner and then ran back to the other corner only to have Zane splash him. Dave targeted Zane’s injured hand and punched it several times, which drew boos from the fans. Bennett said Dave should have targeted the hand from the start. Zane reached over the referee and punched Dave with his cast and scored the pin. Galli wondered if Dave would even be medically cleared for the tournament…

Powell’s POV: It was an interesting match between the brothers, so I wish we would have heard from the brothers going into the match. The outcome surprised me, as I thought Zane’s hand injury would ultimately cost him the match rather than having the cast usage lead to a win.

A video aired with NWA footage set to the tune of Billy Corgan’s “Hard Times” song…

The breaking news graphic appeared again and the Aldis footage was shown. A graphic hyped details as coming up next…

A video package aired on the Colt Cabana and Ken Anderson drama. Both men were interviewed separately. Anderson took issue with being called bitter. Cabana said he thinks they could turn things around. He said there’s been a lack of communication between the two…

2. Melina vs. Ashley Vox. Melina performed an early facebuster and then worked over Vox with punches. Vox came back and went for a cannonball in the corner, but Melina moved out of the way. Melina used her face to drive Vox’s head into the mat. Vox came back with a headbutt, but Melina put her down with a kick. Vox rolled up Melina and only got a one count. The women traded strikes and then Melina avoided Vox’s finisher and hit her own finisher for the win…

Melina defeated Ashley Vox.

Powell’s POV: A solid match that played out better than I thought it looked on paper if only due to Melina’s long layoff.

After the match, Galli asked Melina where they are going from here. Melina pointed out that Thunder Rosa beat ODB, and now she beat Vox, so they’ve beaten Allysin Kay’s “little pets.” Melina said she has her eyes on Kay’s NWA Women’s Championship. Melina called out Kay.

Allysin Kay joined Galli and Melina at ringside and offered to fight Melina on the spot. Melina said the match would take place next week. Melina said Kay should be ready to wrestle next week and will be destroyed. Melina walked away while Kay said she was ready…

Footage aired from Saturday of Nick Aldis attacking Flip Gordon at the ROH event in Atlanta, Georgia. There was also backstage footage of Aldis saying that Scurll came to his town and he doesn’t care what type of deal he’s signed because Atlanta is his town now.

Footage also aired from the ROH event that was held on Sunday in Concord, North Carolina of Aldis, Thom Latimer, and Kamille crashing the broadcast table. Aldis said Scurll showed up at an NWA event and now he’s showing up in ROH to expose Scurll as a fraud. Flip Gordon and Brody King came out and had a shoving match with the Strictly Business members while security ordered Aldis and company to leave.

Outside the building, Aldis said it was interesting that Marty Scurll was nowhere to be seen when he showed up, yet Flip Gordon had the audacity to put his hands on him. Aldis said Gordon apparently didn’t learn his lesson when he beat him in Nashville. Aldis said he might need to learn that lesson again in a singles match at the Hard Times pay-per-view. A graphic listed Aldis vs. Gordon for Hard Times…

Powell’s POV: It’s great that the working relationship between ROH and the NWA is back on. I didn’t understand why ROH seemingly pulled the plug the first time when it’s good for both companies.

An NWA merch video aired…

Dave Marquez interviewed The Pope and Outlaw Inc. on the interview set and wondered if Pope was now the team’s manager. Pope said he’s nobody’s manager and Homicide and Eddie Kingston don’t need a manager. Pope said he worked a bit of his magic to get Outlaw Inc. an opportunity that has eluded them. Pope brought up NWA National Champion Aron Stevens and how he refuses to defend his title and said he told Stevens that if he wants to be great then it starts with facing Outlaw Inc.

Marquez asked if Homicide had been medically cleared. Homicide said he’s good. Kingston said they got lost in the shuffle. Pope took issue with James Storm and Eli Drake getting a tag title shot. He said they are a team out of convenience, whereas Kingston and Homicide are brothers. Pope fired up the crowd and said they would prove it together…

Powell’s POV: Pope is a really good talker and I’m happy he’s in the NWA. That said, Kingston is a standout talker in his own right and Homicide has a certain charm on the mic, so I hope there’s enough mic time for everyone to go around.

3. Aron Stevens and Question Mark vs. “Outlaw Inc.” Homicide and Eddie Kingston (w/The Pope). A man who wore a Question Mark mask held up the Mongrovian flag at ringside. Stevens targeted the bad shoulder of Homicide. Stevens hilariously struck the crane kick pose before dropping an elbow on Homicide. Kingston finally snapped and attacked Stevens despite not making the tag. Question Mark took out Kingston with a karate thrust. Homicide set up for Gringo Killer finisher on Stevens, but his shoulder gave out. Question Mark performed the Mongrovian Spike on Homicide, then Stevens covered Homicide and scored the pin…

Aron Stevens and Question Mark defeated “Outlaw Inc.” Homicide and Eddie Kingston.

After the match, Pipe entered the ring while Kingston checked on Homicide, who was selling shoulder pain. Kingston looked bothered by something Pope said. Pope left the ring without Kingston and Homicide…

A graphic hyped the main event…

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to whether the Mongrovian flag bearer is Johnny Ace recreating his old role with The Sheepherders (it’s not, but I can dream). I’m not sure whether Pope walking off on Outlaw Inc. is a sign of a split or if this was meant to be tough love. One way or another, I continue to hope that Kingston and Homicide will have a stronger second season of Powerrr.

Old school video game graphics listed “Break Away With The NWA.” Austin Idol addressed wrestlers and asked if they are the laughing stock of the industry. He said he bets they are and it’s because they can’t get heat. It was an ad for “Dr. Austin Idol Wrestling Psychologist.” He said the wrestlers need to learn from someone who knows everything. His advice was take two of these (his fists) and call him in the morning…

Footage aired of Ricky Starks surviving the time limit in a match against Nick Aldis, followed by Ricky Morton asking for five more minutes. Aldis said no. Morton asked for five minutes of his own. Aldis said no. They cut to footage of the promo segment that set up this week’s main event and featured the surprise appearance of Scott Steiner…

Marquez introduced the Strictly Business faction. Nick Aldis, Thom Latimer, Royce Isaacs, and Kamille walked out wearing matching jackets and were joined by Scott Steiner. Aldis said when he got into the business, he was warned about some of the snakes backstage. He said everyone warned him about Steiner, but the minute they met, Steiner went out of his way to mentor and nurture him “because he knew a world beater when he saw it.”

Steiner took the mic from Marquez and said he knew Aldis would be a world champion the first time he saw him. Aldis said he appreciated Aldis calling him and giving him an opportunity to beat someone up. Steiner said he wakes up pissed off every morning and wants to beat someone up. He pointed at a fan and said he wanted to punch him in the face. Steiner was censored as he taunted “fat asses” watching at home. “And I hate fat asses,” Steiner said.

Steiner had one of the NWA Tag Title belts and noted that it was one of the originals. Steiner recalled Ted Turner taking over and changing the name to WCW. Steiner said he and his brother Rick will go down as one of the greatest teams of all time. Steiner said he never liked the Rock & Roll Express, and Aldis doesn’t like them. Steiner said they were about to get their asses kicked. The group headed to the ring…

Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson came out together. Gibson was introduced as the first member of Team Morton. Eli Drake was introduced as the second member of the team. The final member of the team was Tim Storm. A graphic hyped the main event for after a break… An NWA video aired to plug tickets for the tapings and Hard Times…

Powell’s POV: Drake and especially Storm are logical picks given their own issues with Aldis.

4. “Team Aldis” Scott Steiner, Thom Latimer, and Royce Isaacs (w/Nick Aldis, Kamille) vs. “Team Morton” Robert Gibson, Eli Drake, and Tim Storm (w/Ricky Morton). Drake performed an early elbow drop on Isaacs and covered him for a two count. Drake went to the ropes. Latimer distracted Drake long enough for Isaacs to pull him down from the ropes.

Steiner, who had his head shaved bald, tagged into the match and worked over Drake briefly. Steiner tagged in later and performed a suplex on Drake. Aldis was shown watching the match and encouraging Steiner from the interview desk. “That’s what happens when you run your mouth,” Aldis yelled to Drake, who was isolated by the heels.

Drake eventually made a hot tag to Gibson, who got the better of Isaacs and rolled him into a pin for a near fall. Gibson applied a sleeper hold that Latimer broke up. Drake tossed Latimer to ringside, then Latimer pulled him to the floor. They went to a long distance shot. Kamille charged at someone, who moved, and she went head first into the ring steps. In the ring, Drake hit a move on Isaacs, then Gibson rolled him up and pinned him to win the match.

“Team Morton” Robert Gibson, Eli Drake, and Tim Storm defeated “Team Aldis” Scott Steiner, Thom Latimer, and Royce Isaacs.

After the match, the babyfaces celebrated in the ring while the broadcast team noted that Morton will get an NWA Title shot against Aldis next week, and a graphic listed the title match for next week’s show. Aldis walked around the ringside area and showed concern… The closing credits aired…

Powell’s POV: A good main event. Steiner was limited in terms of what he did in the match. He was moving a bit more gingerly compared to the last time I saw him in Impact. He’s 57 and has a lot of milage on his body, so that’s to be expected, and it’s still fun to see him in the NWA ring.

Overall, another fun episode of NWA Powerrr. I use that word a lot to describe the show because it’s appropriate. The hour flies by every week and aside from a couple of rough episodes late in season one, they’ve always left me looking forward to more. The show features a fun mix of new talent, current stars, and aging veterans. The latter group might seem out of place if they wrestled in other companies, but they all feel like they belong in the NWA.



