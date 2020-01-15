AEW Dynamite and NXT live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, and podcasts, Shane McMahon, Kelly Kelly, Tucker, Bull Buchanan, Nicole Mathews, Eddie Graham, Jimmy Snuka

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs live tonight from Miami, Florida at Watsco Center. The show features Pac vs. Darby Allin. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET, and I’ll be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-NXT airs live from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The top match is listed as a Battle Royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: Portland. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on Bret Hart’s 2010 return to WWE.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features “Coffin Talk with Darby Allin.” The previous show focused on blues guitarist Jared James Nichols. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show features RJ City and David Arquette. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast focuses on New Year’s Revolution 2005. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shane McMahon is 50.

-Kelly Kelly (Barbara Blank) is 33.

-Barry “Bull” Buchanan is 52.

-Nicole Matthews (Lindsay Miller) is 33.

-Tucker (Paul Gallagher) of Heavy Machinery is 30.

-The late Eddie Graham (Edward Gossett) was born on January 15, 1930. He took his own life at age 55 on January 21, 1985.

-The late Jimmy Snuka died on January 15, 2017.



