AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for the Forbidden Door go-home show (Buffalo taping reports needed)

June 24, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-MJF appears

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped on Wednesday in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com. The show will air Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

