AEW’s Paul Wight named producer and cast member of a sci-fi series

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW personality Paul Wight was announced as a producer and cast member of the sci-fi NFT series GenZeroes. Deadline.com reports that Wight will a character named Thatch in the series, which is set 200 years after an alien invasion has left the world devastated.

Powell’s POV: In order to view the series, you’ll need to purchase an NFT via the House of Kibaa website. So, um, I may never actually see this series, but congratulations to Wight on his role and producer credit. Let the countdown begin for the first pro wrestling NFT series (assuming there isn’t one already).