WWE Raw viewership for the return to USA Network with the Elimination Chamber fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.826 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.602 million average from last week’s episode that aired on Syfy. Raw delivered a .51 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .44 rating.

Powell’s POV: The better comparison is the last USA Network broadcast on January 31 when the show drew 1.865 million viewers with a .47 rating. The last two weeks of Raw were on Syfy due to USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.945 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.868 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.666 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The February 22, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.890 million viewers and a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the night after the Elimination Chamber event.

The NXT 2.0 ratings are delayed due to Monday’s President’s Day holiday. They are scheduled to be released on Thursday morning, and the schedule should get back to normal starting with the AEW Dynamite ratings on Thursday afternoon.