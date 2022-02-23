AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac.

-Jade Cargill vs. The Bunny for the TBS Championship.

-Tag Team Battle Royale for a spot in the Triple Threat for the AEW Tag Titles at AEW Revolution.

-Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho meet face to face.

Powell's POV: AEW will hold a tag team casino battle royale on the March 2 Dynamite to determine the other challengers for the tag titles. Tonight's Dynamite will be live from Bridgeport, Connecticut at Webster Bank Arena. AEW Rampage will also be taped after Dynamite.

