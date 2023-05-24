AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s final edition before AEW Double Or Nothing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Tag Titles

-Adam Cole and Chris Jericho contract signing

-Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Championship

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Murphy vs. Blake Christian, AR Fox, and Metalik in an Open House rules match for the AEW Trios Titles

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Frost

-AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler speak

-Tony Khan announces the location for the first AEW Collision

-MJF, Darby Allin, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara all speak before their four-way for the AEW World Championship at Double Or Nothing

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).