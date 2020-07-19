WWE Extreme Rules results: Powell’s review of Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in An Eye For An Eye match, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt in a non-title Swamp Fight, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Extreme Rules

Aired July 19, 2020 live on WWE Network and pay-per-view

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center



Extreme Rules Kickoff Show match result: Kevin Owens defeated Murphy in 8:55. A full report on the Kickoff Show is available in a separate post on the main page.

The main show opened with a video package that focused on the the Swamp Fight, then moved on to the other matches…



The Best of The Boom features Tony Schiavone joining Jason Powell in this May 30, 2018 discussion in which he looks back on when he went to Ric Flair's house for his first pro wrestling assignment, his year with WWE, his one appearance for TNA Impact Wrestling, and more...

