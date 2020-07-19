WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show results: Powell’s review of Kevin Owens vs. Murphy

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show

Aired live July 19, 2020 on WWE Network and social media

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center



-Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg hosted the show from the WWE Studios in Stamford, Connecticut. Rosenberg wore his Bobby Heenan style jacket. We learned that Stanford isn’t “a swamp guy” and has never dipped his toe in a swamp. The duo ran through the lineup.

-A video package focused on the Swamp Fight between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

-Renee Young, Booker T, and JBL checked in from their homes. Booker T said he has no idea what would happen on the show, but he’s been looking forward to the Swamp Fight ever since it was announced. Booker said Braun Strowman was going home. JBL said he’s going home to remove the umbilical cord from Bray Wyatt. JBL said he’s never seen anyone in the business who possesses the strength, speed, and athleticism of Strowman. Booker and JBL both predicted a Wyatt win.

-Back in the studio, Rosenberg predicted a Wyatt win, while Stanford went against the grain by predicting a Strowman win.

-Backstage at the WWE Performance Center, Big E and Kofi Kingston were interviewed by Kayla Braxton. Kingston spoke about how you have to become one with a table to truly understand a table. Big E said you have to be inside the wood and then the wood will be inside of you. Kingston mentioned “the Yoda of tables” and then Big E introduced D-Von Dudley. He recalled putting New Day through a table, which led to Big E and Kingston telling him not to go there. Big E asked D-Von to explain his success in tables matches. D-Von said it’s simple, you put your opponent through a table. Big E got excited and said they would put “those evil wicked fools” through a table.

-After an ad, Stanford and Rosenberg spoke about the tables match, then set up a video package on Sasha Banks and Bayley. The hosts spoke briefly about the women’s title matches.

-MVP and Bobby Lashley were standing by a PC ring admiring the new U.S. Championship when they were approached by Charly Caruso. MVP assumed that Caruso wanted to know how much he spent on the new title belt. Lashley said Crews has been in witness protection ever since he introduced him to the Hurt Business. MVP said that even if Crews is one hundred percent healthy, he still has to deal with the greatest U.S. Champion of all-time. MVP said he spent a mint on the title belt and he has all the wisdom to keep it. MVP said he wanted to help Crews. He said a wise man learns from the mistakes of others. MVP said it’s not smart or wise to disrespect him and Lashley.

-Stanford and Rosenberg spoke about the U.S. Title match. Stanford said MVP has Lashley in his corner. Rosenberg spoke about the intelligence of MVP and said he can’t be stopped once he has the U.S. Title around his waist. They transitioned to the Eye For An Eye stipulation and set up a video package on the Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio match.

-Young, Booker, and JBL spoke about the Rollins vs. Mysterio match. JBL said it will be a match that people will always remember. Booker questioned whether Dominick Mysterio is a distraction for his father. Booker said he doesn’t think Dominick is ready for the big time and that could be a problem. Booker predicted a Rollins win, while JBL picked Mysterio. JBL said that if it were Booker’s son that Rollins attacked, he would have done anything he could do to get his hands on him. Booker said his son’s ass would have been at home.

1. Kevin Owens vs. Murphy. The Raw broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe, and Byron Saxton were on the call. Owens dodged a charging Murphy at the bell and then worked him over with punches in the corner. Joe warned to never get into a hockey fight with a Canadian. Murphy avoided a Stunner, then hit Owens with a knee and covered him for a two count.

Owens caught Murphy leaping from the middle rope and kicked him. Owens followed up with a DDT. Owens turned Murphy inside out with a clothesline. Owens went for a senton, but Murphy put his knees up. Owens rallied and hit Murphy with a cannonball in the corner and then covered him for a two count.

Owens seated Murphy on the top rope in a corner of the ring and chopped him. Murphy blocked a superplex attempt and then knocked Owens off the ropes with punches. Murphy leapt from the ropes and performed a meteora that led to a near fall. Owens staggered Murphy with a punch to the face. Owens went for a Popup Powerbomb that Murphy avoided. Murphy blasted Owens with a pair of knees to the head and followed up with a brainbuster for a near fall.

Murphy seated Owens on the top rope in a corner of the ring and went for a superplex. Owens blocked it and knocked Murphy off the ropes with a headbutt. Murphy got up and blasted Owens with a kick to the head, then went back up top and went for a superplex, which Owens blocked. Owens picked up Murphy and dropped him into the ring, then performed a moonsault that led to a two count.

Murphy clotheslined Owens over the top rope. Murphy went up top and went for another meteora, but Owens avoided it. Owens superkicked Murphy, kicked him in the gut, and then dropped him with a Stunner. Owens covered Murphy and pinned him…

Kevin Owens defeated Murphy in 8:55.

Powell’s POV: A good Kickoff Show match with good action from bell to bell. There was no mystery regarding the outcome, which continues to be the only problem with most of Murphy’s matches.

-Stanford and Rosenberg spoke about the Raw Women’s Championship match between Asuka and Sasha Banks. Rosenberg spoke about the possibility of Banks and Bayley holding all the gold in the women’s division.

-Young, Booker, and JBL spoke about the Raw Women’s Championship match. Booker said the person who wants it more will come out on top. Young brought up the possibility of Bayley or Kairi Sane getting involved in the match. JBL said he hopes that doesn’t happen. He said Banks and Bayley remind him of Triple H and Shawn Michaels back in the day. JBL predicted an Asuka win.

-Young switched the focus to Randy Orton vs. Big Show in an unsanctioned match for Monday’s Raw. Booker spoke about Big Show having to carry around so much weight like Andre the Giant did and having been in the company for a long time. Booker said Orton could end Show’s career. JBL said Orton could end up on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling if he wins a couple more championships.

-A video package spotlighted Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship.

-Stanford and Rosenberg spoke about the potential match stipulations that Ziggler could choose. The duo closed out the show shortly thereafter.

