11/18 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The Rascalz farewell with Dez and Wentz vs. Trey Miguel and Rich Swann, plus Tenille Dashwood and Alisha Edwards vs. Havok and Nevaeh in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament match, Moose vs. Willie Mack in a No DQ match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The Rascalz farewell with Dez and Wentz vs. Trey Miguel and Rich Swann, plus Tenille Dashwood and Alisha Edwards vs. Havok and Nevaeh in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament match, Moose vs. Willie Mack in a No DQ match, and more (24:39)…

Click here for the November 18 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast features Shane Taylor returning to discuss ROH Wrestling, his friendship with WWE's Erik (Ray Rowe) and attending his viking wedding, his relationship with the SOS tag team, his feud with EC3 and their history, the Cleveland pro wrestler connection, and much more...