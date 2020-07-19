Bobby Fulton facing another bout with throat cancer

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler Bobby Fulton (James Hines) is facing another battle with throat cancer. Fulton was diagnosed with throat cancer in late 2019 and announced in June 2020 that he was deemed cancer-free. Fulton’s son announced today that his father is hospitalized and the cancer returned to a different part of his throat.

Powell’s POV: That’s terrible news and I wish the absolute best to the Hines family. Fulton, who announced his retirement from the ring last week, was one half of the terrific Fantastics tag team with the late Tommy Rogers. Thanks to Jonny Fairplay for passing along the news.

This is Dillon Hines. I’m sadly informing you today that my father has been admitted to the hospital. He’s in poor condition. Please send positive thoughts and prayers for him. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/hDIHfymcJw — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) July 19, 2020