12/19 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Kenta vs. Brody King for the right to challenge contract for an IWGP U.S. Championship match, PJ Black and Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor and JR Kratos, Jeff Cobb vs. Rust Taylor, Rocky Romero vs. Danny Limelight

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Kenta vs. Brody King for the right to challenge contract for an IWGP U.S. Championship match, PJ Black and Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor and JR Kratos, Jeff Cobb vs. Rust Taylor, Rocky Romero vs. Danny Limelight, and more (18:31)…

Click here to stream or download the December 19 NJPW Strong audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.