AEW Dark preview: Thirteen matches set for Tuesday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.
-Colt Cabana and Dark Order’s 5 and 10 vs. Fuego Del Sol, Aaron Solow, and Ray Jaz.
-Peter Avaolon vs. Mike Verna.
-Bear Country vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.
-Rey Fenix vs. Danny Limelight.
-Lee Johnson vs. Stu Grayson.
-KiLynn King vs. Alex Gracia.
-Sonny Kiss vs. Miro.
-Madi Wrenkowski vs. Leyla Hirsch.
-Thunder Rosa vs. Jazmin Allure.
-Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico.
-Tesha Price vs. Nyla Rose.
-Terrence and Terrell Hughes vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn.
-Vertvixen vs. Red Velvet.
-The Waiting Room hosted by Britt Baker with guest Serena Deeb.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
