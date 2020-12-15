What's happening...

Additional cast announcement for “Heels” pro wrestling drama on Starz

December 15, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

David James Elliott and Joel Murray have been announced for recurring roles in the Heels pro wrestling drama that stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig. The first season of the Starz series will feature eight one-hour episodes, according to Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Amell has had a tough year that has included a bout with COVID-19, and a back injury suffered while filming the show. Due to these setbacks, I don’t believe there’s an announced date for the series premiere.

